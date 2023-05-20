POLICIA SL (copy)
Buy Now

This building will serve  as a police substation for the east side of San Luis, Ariz.

 PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The east side of San Luis will be served by a police substation operating in a rented building no later than August, city officials say.

The city council recently approved a contract with the Comite de Bien Estar to rent the building at 293 E. Rachel Dodge Avenue over a three-year period.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you