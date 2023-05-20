SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The east side of San Luis will be served by a police substation operating in a rented building no later than August, city officials say.
The city council recently approved a contract with the Comite de Bien Estar to rent the building at 293 E. Rachel Dodge Avenue over a three-year period.
The city has identified a police substation as a need for the rapidly growing east side, and the rental building will serve that purpose until the city builds a permanent station at a nearby park that will also house firefighters and firefighting equipment
Mayor Nieves Riedel and the city’s acting police chief, Miguel Alvarez, presented the rental agreement to the council for approval.
“The goal is to take care of the residents on the east side in reduced response times and provide access (by neighborhoods) in that area to the department’s services,” Alvarez said.
The 2,500-square-foot building, located west of Avenue F, currently is used for storage by the Comite de Bien Estar, a San Luis-based nonprofit housing development organization.
The city will pay a monthly rent of $2,500 for use of the building and two adjoining lots that total 6,000 square feet.
“This is a need that residents have had since 2008 but it hasn’t been taken care of,” Riedel said. “With this we are giving them at least a temporary solution.”
The city plans to build the permanent police and fire substation on a corner of the city’s Community Park, now under development at 20th Avenue and County 24th Street.
Riedel said the city will be ready as soon as June to receive bids from contractors to build the substation.