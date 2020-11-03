SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The city of San Luis and the Greater Yuma Port Authority have landed a $500,000 grant from the state for continued development of Magrino Industrial Park here.
The grant, awarded though a program administered by the Arizona Department of Transportation and Arizona Commerce Authority, will go for paving and other improvements in the third phase of the park that city officials are counting on to attract job-creating industrial tenants to San Luis.
The city and the GYPA, a non-profit organization formed to promote bilateral trade, applied for the grant funds earlier this year.
“The response from the state was delayed a little because of the situation with the pandemic, but we are very fortunate that it has been approved,” said Buna George, executive director of the port authority. “This will help us to have more developed lots (in the park) to offer to industry.”
The grant money, along with matching funds provided by the GYPA, will be applied beginning in early 2021 to paving of three roadways in the third phase, which will consist of 10 lots for industries.
The industrial park is located near the San Luis II border cross that serves as the gateway for commercial traffic between the Mexico and the United States.
The overall cost of developing the third phase is estimated at nearly $1.3 million.