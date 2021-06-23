SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The U.S. Port of Entry here will remain closed another month to Mexicans wanting to visit the United States for non-essential reasons.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced on Twitter it would extend through July 21 closures of all U.S. ports on the Mexican and Canadian borders to elective travel.
The closures took effect in March 2020 as part of measures to contain COVID-19 and have been extended each month since. The closures, however, do not apply to Mexicans who have jobs in the United States or who want to cross for reasons considered essential.
The Mexican government has not closed its ports on the Arizona-Sonora border to Americans who want to travel south.
City officials and business leaders in San Luis have protested the ongoing restriction, saying the port closure is hurting the livelihoods of businesses that depend on Mexican shoppers for much of their trade.
In its latest Twitter announcement, DHS held out the hope that the closures could soon be lifted.
“DHS also notes positive developments in recent weeks and is participating with other U.S. agencies in the White House’s expert working groups with Canada and Mexico to identify the conditions under which restrictions may be eased safely and sustainably.”