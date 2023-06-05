SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A nonprofit organization could take its services to other communities if San Luis follows through with plans to evict it from a city-owned building it has leased, the organization’s president says.
Tucson-based Portable Practical Education Preparation provides a variety of services in rural Arizona, among them operating charter high schools and job training programs and providing loans for small businesses and home financing. It has served San Luis for more than two decades.
The building on William Brooks Avenue that once housed the city library has been leased by PPEP for more than 10 years to house its administrative offices, its YouthBuild remedial education program and other programs. The city has notified PPEP that it needs to be out of the building by Sept. 3 so the San Luis Parks and Recreation Department can use it for its youth programs.
PPEP said it plans to build its own building in San Luis, and Kari Hogan, the organization’s chief executive officer, recently asked the city council to extend the lease 18 months to allow for construction to be completed.
John Arnold, PPEP’s president and founder, says the council’s decision not to grant the extension leaves the organization in limbo.
“This hurts our plans and we are looking at whether to move to Somerton or Yuma,” he said. “But we would be taking away all the economic and other benefits that our programs provide to San Luis and that perhaps would not return.”
One of those programs that has long been in place in San Luis is YouthBuild, which allows young people to earn their high school equivalency certificates, learn vocational skills and perform community service projects. Also PPEP has provided financing for small business start-ups in San Luis through its microloan program.
Arnold said he got a verbal commitment for a lease extension when he met on Feb. 16 with Mayor Nieves Riedel, City Administrator Ralph Velez, Assistant Administrator Jenny Torres and others.
“So I was surprised when a month and a half later we received a letter giving us until Sept. 3 to vacate the building.
Riedel said she neither met with Arnold nor made any promises.
“I have had no meeting with him,” she said. “We only spoke one time by telephone, and I told him to stop playing politics in the city and not to try to divide the council on the issue of the building.”
Riedel has called for the city to stop leasing its buildings and instead make use of them to house its own offices and programs. In the case of PPEP, she said, the organization is getting a break on its rent, paying 38 cents per square foot, far below the market price of $1.30.
Riedel questions the value of PPEP programs. She said most of the students in the YouthBuild program, for example, come from outside San Luis.
“I would have to check if all the youths (in YouthBuild) live in the city, but independently of that, they are helping the city and the program is benefiting the community of San Luis,” Arnold responded.
Moreover, PPEP provides 50 jobs in San Luis and provides loans for small businesses, he added.
PPEP’s plans are to construct a three-story, 45,000-square-foot building next to the charter high school currently under construction on Plaza Drive in San Luis. Outside of the former library site it now leases, the organization can find no other suitable place it can occupy until its own building is done, Arnold said.
“I believe that I have a good relation with Mayor Nieves Riedel and that this can be resolved. We are not against paying more rent if it’s necessary, but (we want them) to take into account the benefit that PPEP gives San Luis.”
But Riedel said the city won’t reconsider its position. The parks and recreation department needs the building to serve nearly 200 children and teens in its youth programs, she said.