SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A nonprofit organization could take its services to other communities if San Luis follows through with plans to evict it from a city-owned building it has leased, the organization’s president says.

Tucson-based Portable Practical Education Preparation provides a variety of services in rural Arizona, among them operating charter high schools and job training programs and providing loans for small businesses and home financing. It has served San Luis for more than two decades.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you