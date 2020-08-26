SAN LUIS, Ariz – San Luis Preschool had to close its doors during the first week of a partial reopening of classrooms, owing to a possible COVID-19 case among its staff.
The preschool, which is part of the Gadsden Elementary School District, suspended on-site instruction for about 20 students Friday after an employee began experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus, Principal Lina Galvan said. The closure remained in effect Monday and Tuesday as a precaution.
“It was done thinking of the health of the children and of the safety of everyone,” she said. “If there’s any doubt, even the smallest one, we are not going to put anyone at risk.”
The closure came days after the Gadsden district reopened its schools for on-site instruction Aug. 17. The district previously began online classes Aug. 3.
The preschool employee who showed COVID-19 symptoms is in quarantine and awaiting results of a test for the virus, the district said.
Gadsden Superintendent Raymond Aguilera said the district has foreseen the possibility of COVID-19 cases among students or school employee even as infection rates appear to be declining in the county and the state.
“As careful as we are, there’s always the risk that the employees get infected on the outside and bring that risk to the schools. We are not going to wait for that risk to get bigger. Any school is going to be closed as soon as we find out about a possible case.”
If the employee turns out testing positive for the coronavirus, the preschool will remain closed another 10 days, a period in which the district will take additional measures to ensure a safe reopening, Aguilera said.
If the employee tests negative, the preschool could reopen this week.
The district, which comprises nine campuses in San Luis and nearby Gadsden, was among schools across Arizona that closed by order of Gov. Doug Ducey amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. The state has since issued guidelines for Arizona schools to reopen in areas where the risk of infection has diminished sufficiently.
Several Gadsden district employees contracted the virus during the months of school closures statewide, Aguilera said, but the state did not take those cases into account when establishing criteria for reopening.
“The state will only take into account what occurs in the schools from Aug. 3 on to determine what happens later,” he said. “We are seeing cases of COVID-19 (among employees) before they opened. I don’t think that has been a good way to reopen under this situation.”
Aguilera said most of the district’s students are opting for online classes, with on-site instruction provided only to those students who lack computers or internet access, or whose parents are away at work and can’t supervise their at-home learning.