SAN LUIS, Ariz. – San Luis Preschool just got a double dose of good news, having learned it landed a $4.3 million state grant and receiving an endorsement of its early childhood education program by a national accrediting organization
The grant from the Arizona Department of Education will be allocated to the preschool over the next two years to cover part of the costs of early learning services for children of pre-kindergarten age.
The preschool also was notified that the National Association for the Education of Young Children has given it five-year accreditation as a high-quality early learning program.
The Gadsden Elementary School District pays the cost of preschool education with its own funds and with a First Things First grant, but the new grant ensures that all in the total enrollment of about 180 children will attend without their parents having to pay.
“This is great news for (the district), for the students, their parents and for the community,” said Imelda Moreno, a coordinator for the preschool. “That means that we can continue offering quality education without cost for those students.”
Apart from providing early education, the preschool serves them breakfasts and lunches and provides them transportation between home and the campus.
San Luis Preschool is staffed by certified teachers, long-term substitutes and instructional aide. The grant will also enable the preschool to fill two positions that have been left vacant for budget reasons.
The preschool received its accreditation as a high-quality early education program after meeting each of 10 program standards set by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.
The standards measure a program’s effectiveness in such areas as curriculum, the overall learning environment provided by the program, the quality of program leadership, health of the children, quality of meals provided the children, and the relationship between the program and the community.
As part of the accreditation process, NAEYC assessors came to San Luis Preschool and observed teaching in five of its 10 classrooms.
The accreditation as a high quality early education provider remains in effect until Aug. 1, 2027.
“This is a great satisfaction for us,” Moreno said. “This is an accreditation that only 10% of preschool programs in the nation have, and it’s the result of all the work that has been done in the school and with the community. It guarantees that our children are receiving high quality education.
“For us, this shows that we are well-preparing the children for the kindergarten stage,” she added. “It’s an enormous job but it’s worth it.”