SAN LUIS, Ariz. -- The name of this city may soon show up in big, bold letters in selfies taken by the visitors.
City Hall is accepting bids from metal workers to create large metallic, or monumental, letters that would spell out "SAN LUIS, AZ" and would be displayed in a prominent location where passers-by could stop to get photos of themselves with it.
The letters would appear in a display that would incorporate the city's logo and other design elements depicting the area's desert and border geography, the agricultural industry and the city's growth.
The city got the idea for the letters from neighboring San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., where a similar display placed two years ago in the plaza next to the city government building has become a popular place to take selfies.
San Luis Vice Mayor Africa Luna-Carrasco proposed the Arizona city do something similar, and City Administrator Tadeo De La Hoya recently presented nine options for designs and color schemes for the display for the the city council's consideration.
The design favored by the council has the word "San" stacked atop "Luis" on the left side of the display, with "AZ" appearing in the colors of the state flag on the left. The second choice lines up letters of the city and state horizontally.
City officials have yet to decide where to locate the display, but are considering sites near the border where it could be seen by visitors arriving from Mexico, include the intersection of Main and Urtuzuastegui streets and the roundabout at Main and D streets.
The site would be a place of easy access and adequate parking for people to stop long enough to get photos. One other location that would meet those requirements, De La Hoya said, would be in front of City Hall, 1090 Union St.
San Luis officials estimate the display will cost $15,000.
"This is worth the investment," Mayor Gerardo Sanchez said. "San Luis Rio Colorado is using the letters to promote itself, and we could do the same."