SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Amid mounting deaths related to COVID-19, this city’s mayor is calling on residents to keep their faith in the promise of a vaccine in the first half of 2021.
“We have great hope that we are going to leave behind this pandemic,” Santos Gonzalez said in a recent social media message to residents. “We now have the vaccine in Mexico. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said that by March we are all going to be vaccinated.
“In spite of the terrible toll the coronavirus has taken in 2020 and the San Luis families it has left in pain and sadness, we have to make a real effort to move beyond this pandemic.”
Mexico this week approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, hoping to spur a halting vaccination effort that has only given about 44,000 shots since the third week of December, about 82% of the doses the country has received.
The Pfizer vaccine had been the only one approved for use in Mexico, until Mexican regulators approved the AstraZeneca shot.
Enrique Clausen, Sonora’s health ministry, said vaccines will be give in order of priority to health care workers, followed by the elderly and then people with chronic diseases. He said Mexico has set a goal of immunizing at least 75 percent of the nation’s population.
As of Jan. 3, San Luis Rio Colorado, across from Yuma County, had recorded the 365 deaths related to the coronavirus.
Across Sonora, there were 4,068 deaths and the state ranked in the red, the highest level, on the country’s color-coded scale of infection rates.
In Baja California as of Jan. 3, there were 5,615 deaths, of which 2,264 occurred among Mexicali residents.