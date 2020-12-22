SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – This and two other cities in Sonora have been classifed by the state as being at “maximum epidemiological risk” owing to high hospitalization rates caused in part by COVID
The Sonora Health Ministry said public and private hospitals and clinics in the city collectively have reached 90 percent as COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb.
From Dec. 14 to Sunday, the border city across from Yuma County recorded 41 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths related to the coronavirus, bringing to 2,374 the number of cases since the pandemic began and to 333 the number of deaths associated with the disease. Cases numbers in Mexico are thought to be undercounted since testing is not as widely available in that country.
The health ministry said the city’s Social Security Hospital No. 1 alone was at 100 percent capacity over the weekend.
Santos Gonzalez, the mayor of San Luis Rio Colorado, said on his Facebook page Monday that his administration had yet to be notified of the city’s reclassification to a higher risk level.
“They haven’t given us the numbers for why we are a maximum risk, but we are going to review it. We are going to speak to the (city) health committee and make decisions,” he said.
He said that the city has already taken aggressive measures to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus, including keep bars and nightclubs closed and prohibiting the large gatherings.
Also reclassified as being at maximum risk owing to high hospitalization rates are Hermosillo, Sonora’s capital, and Nogales, across from Nogales, Ariz.
Over last week, 1,668 new coronavirus cases were tallied across the Sonora, bringing the total number since the start of the pandemic to 48,093. Also, there were 106 coronavirus-related deaths statewide, bringing the total to 3,728.
The health ministry said 60 percent of people tested statewide turn out to have the coronavirus.
Sonora remains in the orange, or at the second-highest level, on Mexico’s color-coded scale of severity of COVID-19 incidence in each of the country’s states.
Baja California remains in the red, or highest level. That state has recorded 30,252 cases and 4,877 deaths. Mexicali leads all other cities in the state with 13,074 recorded cases and 1,977 deaths.