SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – This city is inviting residents from both sides of the border to a public celebration Saturday night that will mark its 105-year history.
The pedestrian walkway on 3rd Street, immediately south of the border, will be the venue for the festival, which will feature live music and food booths serving a variety of Mexican fare.
Tania Castillo, who heads the city’s Tourism Development and Promotion Department, said on the city’s blog residents of the city and visitors from the Yuma area are invited to what she said will be a “100% family event.”
The celebration marks the founding of the city as a military outpost in 1917, about one decade after settlers had arrived in the area. It wasn’t until 1939 that the San Luis Rio Colorado formally became a municipality in Sonora.
Saturday’s celebration is slated to begin at 7 p.m. with music by Banda Yaqui, a group from the area, followed by a formal ceremony presided by San Luis Rio Colorado Mayor Santos Gonzalez Yescas.
Music will continue with performances by Mitosis Versatil, a longtime band from San Luis Rio Colorado, and by Los Apson, a well-known Spanish rock band from Agua Prieta, Son. Los Apson is scheduled to play from midnight to the event’s closure at 2 a.m.