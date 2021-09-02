SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Students returned to classes this week at more than 100 schools here this week just as state health officials declared the border city as being a high-risk area for transmission of COVID-19.
The border city next to Yuma County jumped four points to 20 on the numerical scoring system used to record transmission risk levels in the state of Sonora, moving it from a medium to high risk level for transmission for the coronavirus.
On a statewide map used by health officials to depict for the public the coronavirus risk around Sonora, San Luis Rio Colorado moved from yellow, or moderate risk, to orange, high risk, effective this week. Above orange on the scale is red, for maximum risk.
The change came after San Luis Rio Colorado recorded six COVID-19-related deaths from Aug. 23 through Monday, up from three the prior week, and 94 new cases. Since the start of the pandemic, the city officially has tallied 539 deaths and 3,789 total cases, though the actual number of cases are believed to be higher.
On Monday, children and teens returned to class at 50 preschools, 53 primary schools and eight secondary campuses across the city, while some students began remote classes under a hybrid learning model.
Even with his city having reached what health officials gauge as an elevated risk level, Mayor Santos Gonzalez Yescas insisted on a local radio program that San Luis Rio Colorado had achieved herd immunity from the virus, saying that more than 70 percent of eligible residents had been vaccinated. He said the city’s schools, closed since last year amid the pandemic, needed to reopen.
State health officials are requiring the schools to mandate use of face masks by students, take their temperatures, enforce social distancing guidelines, and make available antibacterial gel to students and faculty.
Sonora as a whole tallied 2,935 new cases and 119 coronavirus deaths during the seven-day period ending Monday. That brought the state’s official totals since the start of the pandemic to 99,800 cases and 7,202 deaths.
Baja California is seeing a trend of decline in cases, with 600 cases recorded last week, down from 643 counted the previous week, according to that state’s count. There were 24 deaths attributed to COVID-19, down from 111 the prior week.
Mexicali had 169 cases last week, down from 189 the prior week. There were seven deaths from COVID-19 last week in the city, up from three the prior week.