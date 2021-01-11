SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – A former Yuma Lutheran School student from this city will put her knowledge and skills to the test this month when she begins an internship with Tesla.
Fernanda Lopez, today a 21-year-old mechanical engineering major at CETYS University in Mexicali, Baja Calif., will intern over seven months in Fremont, Calif., with the electric car and clean energy company.
Lopez applied for the internship in September and underwent a series of interviews beginning in October.
“I felt the first interview went very well, but the second one was with a manager of the area, with much more technical questions that were somewhat hard for me,” she said. “But afterwards, they told me I had been selected. I felt happy and surprised at the same time.”
Lopez will do her internship with the California-based company in the field of vehicle development beginning Jan. 19.
The San Luis Rio Colorado native says her interest and love for technology goes back to childhood, when she would watch her father, Juan, an agronomic engineer, disassemble and reassemble computers and other gadgets.
As part of her studies at the Mexicali university, she has taken in part with the private sector in that city and with students at Arizona State University in projects related to the aerospace industry. Her internship marks her first foray into the automotive field.
“I really like what Tesla does,” she said. “One of the reasons I like this company is because its projects are good for the environment. (The internship) is going to be something that is very interesting, a new experience.”
Lopez attended Yuma Lutheran School in the seventh and eighth grades, and that experience, she said, helped her gain the English fluency she needs to do the internship.
During the internship, she will continue her studies at CETYS remotely.
She said she hopes she can serve as an example to other young people.
“I realize that there is a lot of talent out there, that many young people are very intelligent and creative and only need this kind of opportunity. If with my story I can inspire at least one person to do everything possible to fulfill his or her dreams, I will be happy with that.”