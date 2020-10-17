SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – The Mexican army captain credited with founding this border city more than a century ago now has a monument honoring him.
Featuring a bust of Capt. Carlos G. Calles, the monument was unveiled recently in the plaza of Benito Juarez Park, next to the municipal government building.
Calles, nephew of a future Mexican president, Plutarco Elias Calles, had been sent by the army to the border to establish a military garrison to prevent a feared annexation of the area by the United States.
Calles departed by ship from the Sonora port of Guaymas, traveling to the northern tip of the Gulf of California, where he disembarked and continued to what was then known as Rancho San Luis. Arriving in May 1917, he set out the boundaries of an area that over the following century grew into a city of more than 200,000.
Seven years after his arrival, Calles was murdered by political opponents. He is buried next to his wife in Tucson.
The monument is the work of sculptor Marlon Balderrama, who previously created a nearby bust dedicated to Mexican migrant workers who journey to the United States.
The unveiling ceremony was presided by Santos Gonzalez, mayor of San Luis Rio Colorado, and attended by the mayor of San Luis, Ariz., Gerardo Sanchez. Speaking at the ceremony was Carlos Silva Calles, a former Sonora state lawmaker and nephew of the Capt. Calles.
“One hundred years had to pass from the time of the murder of Captain Carlos G. Calles in order for anyone to recognized the importance of the deeds of the founder of San Luis Rio Colorado that (ultimately) cost him his life,” Silva Calles said.
But the monument is not the first tribute paid by the city.
Former Mayor Ruben Payan, during his term of office from 1973 to 1976, officially named as Avenida Carlos G. Calles the city street that parallels the border on the south side.