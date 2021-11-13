SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – A police officer was in custody and an auxiliary police officer was being sought Friday in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a resident whose body was found by a canal on the south side of the city earlier in the week.
The Municipal Police Department said one of its officers, identified as Francisco Alberto N., had been turned over to state authorities. The surnames of criminal suspects in Mexico typically are not released pending prosecution.
Police did not release the name of the auxiliary officer still being sought in the same case.
Meanwhile Friday, an ex-city police officer was slain in what was believed to be a separate incident.
The body of the victim, identified as 37-year-old Gabriel N., was found with gunshot wounds along the bank of a canal near Calle 32nd, on the city’s south side.
Municipal police provided no details about officers’ alleged roles in the abduction and subsequent murder, but said the one taken into custody was turned over to state police for investigation and prosecution.
“The Municipal Department of Public Safety will not conceal this type of grave action where its officers are presumed involved,” the police department said in a news release.
A former municipal police officer identified as Oscar Mendoza Brizuela was fatally shot while traveling on the Highway 2 to Mexicali, Baja Calif., about noon Friday.
Witnesses told the Tribuna de San Luis newspaper, that gunmen traveling in two pickups fired on the vehicle driven by the victim. The newspaper said nearly 40 spent cases for a .223-caliber rifle were found at the scene.
Mendoza Brizuela was the owner of a used auto parts business at the time of his slaying, according to media reports in San Luis Rio Colorado.