SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – An investigation was continuing Monday into the fatal drive-by shooting of a municipal police officer in this city.
Gerardo Villalpando Colores, 37, was driving home at the end of his work shift Friday night when he was shot multiple times by occupants in another car at the intersection of Avenida Jalisco (Jalisco Avenue) and Calle 46 (46th Street), on the city’s east side.
The 16-year veteran of the municipal police department was buried Sunday with honors given by the police department.
“As a law enforcement agency we are cooperating with state authorities, who are in charge of the investigation, to bring about justice, first for the family of the fallen police officer, then for the department and finally for an aggrieved community,” the municipal police department said on its Facebook page.
As of Monday, state police had reported no arrests of suspects in connection with the case.
The city’s daily newspaper, Tribuna de San Luis, reported that Villalpando, driving a Honda Accord, had been followed by Grand Marquis before several subjects in that vehicle fired on the officer’s automobile. The attackers were armed with AR-15 rifles and 9mm handguns, the newspaper reported.
Villalpando was the first police officers slain in San Luis Rio Colorado this year. The city across from Yuma County recorded one slaying of an officer in 2020 and three in 2019.
According to the Sonora Ministry of Public Safety, Villalpando’s murder was the 58th homicides in the city since the start of the year. The city recorded 38 homicides during the same period in 2020 and 41 in the same period of 2019.