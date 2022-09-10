SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – The number of homicides in this border city has reached the triple-digit mark for 2022.
With three more months to go before the end of the year, the city next to Yuma County recorded its 100th homicide on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Meanwhile, Sonora’s state police agency said the number of homicides per month in the city has jumped during the summer after seeing a decline in the spring.
There were 14 slayings in August and 10 in July, according to the Sonora Public Safety Ministry. In each of the months April, May and June, the number of slayings fell into the single digits.
At the end of August, San Luis Rio Colorado had recorded 98 homicides for 2022, 12 more than the number tallied over the same period in 2021.
Authorities attribute the slayings mainly to fighting among rival drug cartels and other criminal groups.
The 99th and 100th killings occurred when two men were gunned down in an area along Dalias Avenue on the city’s southeast side, municipal police said.
Neighbors told police that several individuals traveling in two vehicles fired on the unidentified men, then fled, police said.
No arrests have been made in the case.
San Luis ranks in third place in the number of homicides among cities in Sonora, following Ciudad Obregon with 329 killings and Caborca with 108, according to the Sonora Public Safety Ministry.