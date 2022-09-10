HOMICIDIOS 1 (copy)

This graph from the Sonora Public Safety Ministry charts the monthly number of homicides in San Luis Rio Colorado.

 Graphic Courtesy of Sonora Public Safety Ministry

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – The number of homicides in this border city has reached the triple-digit mark for 2022.

With three more months to go before the end of the year, the city next to Yuma County recorded its 100th homicide on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

