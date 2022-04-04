SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – This city ended the first quarter of 2022 having tallied the second highest number of homicides in all of Sonora, with 53, and the highest number of kidnappings, 40, in the same period.
Killings and kidnappings, generally attributed by authorities to feuding among narcotics cartels and other organized crime groups and among street-level criminals, also outnumbered those in same periods of 2021 and 2020, according to the Sonora Public Safety Ministry.
Only the city of Cajeme saw more killings in the first three months of this year, with 114.
San Luis Rio Colorado recorded 26 murders in the month of January, 12 in February and 15 for March.
The border city next to Yuma County had 34 homicides from January through March of 2021 and 28 for the first three months of 2020.
Among the recent homicide was one occurred on March 27, when a 33-year-old man identified by police as Manuel Andreu N. a native of Tijuana, Baja Calif., who recently moved to San Luis Rio Colorado.
Municipal police said he was gunned down by two other men at a restaurant at Calle Segunda and Callejon Sonora, on the city’s south side, as other diners looked on. The two gunmen then fled on foot.
A handgun and two magazines were found next to the slain man, police said, while a second man identified as Juan Manuel N., a 29-year-old Ensenada, Baja Calif., resident was wounded in the same incident. Police typically do not release the full names of crime victims or of those who are arrested prior to conviction.
San Luis Rio Colorado Mayor Santos Gonzalez Yescas said the trend of violent crime is not unique to his city.
“It is a serious problem of insecurity that all of us Sonorans are going through, and San Luis is not left out in the statistics. We have never denied (the problem). The problem we are having is the same that is happening in Caborca, Altar, Hermosillo, Nogales, Obregon and other cities.”
Caborca tallied 28 homicides for the first quarter of this year, while Hermosillo recorded 34 and Nogales 14. The number of Altar was not immediately available.
San Luis Rio Colorado led the state in crimes defined as privation of liberty, illegal detention or kidnapping, with 40 such incidents tallied in the first quarter. That exceeded by six the total number of abductions in Hermosillo, the state’s capital and its largest city.
Eleven abductions occurred in San Luis Rio Colorado in January, followed by nine in February and 20 in March.
Abductions also are largely attributed to fighting among crime groups. In some cases people previously reported as kidnapped or missing are found buried in clandestine graves on the city’s outskirts.