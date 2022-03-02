SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – This city is one of six around Sonora that has been recategorized by state health officials as being at low risk for COVID-19.
The border city next to Yuma County has moved to green, the lowest risk level, on the color-coded scale used by the Sonora Health Ministry to signify the likelihood of infection in cities around the state.
Also lowered to green effective this week were the cities of Puerto Peñasco, Nogales, Cananea, Agua Prieta and Cajeme.
A green rating allows for full attendance at public events and full seating capacity in restaurants and other establishments.
The change in rating comes even as the city saw a jump in COVID-19 cases for the week of Feb. 20, an increase of 66 cases from the prior week to 93, according to health officials.
However, the number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus dropped last week to two, down from nine the previous week.
Since the start of the pandemic, San Luis has recorded a total of 7,384 COVID-19 cases and 772 coronavirus-related deaths among its residents. The actual number of cases may be higher, given that Mexico has not made use of testing as widely as has the United States.
Sonora has recorded 616,108 cases and 9,929 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Baja California has recorded a total of 128,919 cases. Its capital, Mexicali, has tallied a total of 46,444 cases and 4,311 COVID-19 deaths, according to health officials.