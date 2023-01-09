SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – This city recorded 162 homicides in 2022, more than in either of the prior two years, and saw a more than twofold increase in the number of kidnappings.
According to the Sonora Public Safety Ministry, the city next to Yuma County had the third-highest total of homicides, trailing only Cajeme (Ciudad Obregon) with 475 slayings and Guaymas with 206 killings.
Turf battles among rival drug cartels and other criminal organizations have caused homicide rates in San Luis Rio Colorado and other Sonora cities to jump in recent years.
San Luis Rio Colorado ended the 2022 with 21 homicides in December, a monthly total exceeded only in January 2022, when 26 killings were recorded in the city and surrounding communities that fall within the jurisdiction of its municipal government.
There were 74 slayings in San Luis Rio Colorado and adjacent communities in 2020 and 139 in 2021, according to the Public Safety Ministry.
The city witnessed a more dramatic jump in kidnappings in 2022, with 95 abductions tallied, more than double the 44 reported in 2021. There were 21 kidnappings in the city in 2020.
In 2022, only Hermosillo had more kidnappings that San Luis Rio Colorado, with 114.
The jump in homicides and kidnappings come despite what police say was a concerted effort in 2022 to crack down on street-level drug dealing and to confiscate illegally possessed weapons.
For San Luis Rio Colorado in 2022, Sonora state police reported seizing 602 weapons that were illegally possessed under Mexico’s restrictive firearms laws.
The city’s mayor, Santos Gonzalez Yescas, touched on the topic of weapons in a video message he posted recently on social media.
“I don’t know where so many weapons came from,” he said. “Every day we are worse off.”
He said the city police department’s budget has been increased 27% in the current year in efforts to crack down on crime.