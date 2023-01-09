HOMICIDIOS SLRC 2

Police and soldiers conduct an operation near San Luis Rio Colorado in response to rising crime. The city saw its homicide rate jump to 162 killings in 2022.

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – This city recorded 162 homicides in 2022, more than in either of the prior two years, and saw a more than twofold increase in the number of kidnappings.

According to the Sonora Public Safety Ministry, the city next to Yuma County had the third-highest total of homicides, trailing only Cajeme (Ciudad Obregon) with 475 slayings and Guaymas with 206 killings.

