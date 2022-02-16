SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – The rate of new COVID-19 cases in this city has declined the past two weeks, resulting in a corresponding drop in hospitalizations and deaths, according to Sonora’s health ministry.
There were 34 confirmed new cases in the city next to Yuma County for the week of Feb. 6 through Sunday, down from 90 the prior week.
The infection rate has likewise dropped across the state bordering Arizona, with 3,871 new cases reported last week, down from more than 5,000 the previous week.
“We have had two weeks of reduction (in infections),” Jose Luis Alomia Zegarra said in a news conference. “Because of the burden (of infections) has diminished, the number of hospitalizations, deaths and severe cases has also dropped.”
Four COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in San Luis Rio Colorado for the week ending Sunday, down from 16 the prior week.
Since the pandemic began two years ago, San Luis Rio Colorado has recorded 7,264 cases of COVID-19 among its residents, while Sonora has recorded 155,663.
Numbers of COVID-19 cases around Mexico are believed to be undercounted, since the country does not make use of testing on the same scale as does the United States.
Since the start of the pandemic, San Luis Rio Colorado has recorded a total of 761 coronavirus deaths, while the entire state has tallied 9,780.
Baja California has likewise seen a two-week drop in COVID-19 cases, according to health officials there.
Mexicali had 199 new cases the week ending Sunday, bringing the total number since the start of the pandemic to 45,810. It tallied 17 deaths last week for a total of 4,240.
Baja as a whole has recorded 126,091 confirmed cases and 11,845 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.