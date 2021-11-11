SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – This city is seeing what may be a surge in COVID-19 cases just as it’s about to kick off its largest outdoor public event of 2021, Festival Tierra Sonora.
The city recorded 214 cases from Nov. 1 to 8, prompting state health officials to elevate the border city to orange, or high risk, on its color-coded scale of risk levels for the coronavirus around Sonora. The rest of the state remains in the green, or at low risk, or in the yellow, medium risk.
“There have been new infections, and we are close to Mexicali, which is number one in the nation in contagion,” San Luis Rio Colorado Mayor Santos Gonzalez said in a message on his
Facebook page, “but we have had few deaths, fortunately.”
As cities move into the higher risk levels, municipal and state governments typically consider imposing restrictions to limit the spread of the virus. But Gonzalez said San Luis Rio
Colorado will proceed with Tierra Sonora, an outdoor music and cultural festival that is bringing noted bands from around Mexico today through Sunday.
Last year’s festival was canceled owing to the pandemic, but prior years saw it draw tens of thousands of people to its venue on the 3rd Street plaza immediately south of the border.
The city’s tourism department, the organizer of the festival, said it is staffing the event with volunteers who will urge the public to wear masks and follow other safeguards against COVID-19.
If people don’t bring masks, they will be provided them, Gonzalez said. “We don’t want anyone without masks.”
The festival is the only event this year organized by the city, the mayor said, adding, “the people are excited for this entertainment, it’s something different.”
He said it will be up to the Municipal Health Committee to determine what, if any, other measures are put in place elsewhere in the city to control the spread of the virus.
The city recorded nine COVID-19-related deaths the week of Nov. 1 to 8, up from six the prior week.
Since the start of the pandemic in March, the city has tallied 4,994 COVID-19 cases and 613 deaths attributed to the virus.
For the state, the tally since the start of the pandemic is 113,149 cases and 8,535 deaths.
Baja California is the only state in Mexico classified at high risk at present. Last week it recorded 1,502 new cases and 61 deaths, for a total of 72,209 cases and 9.859 deaths.
Mexicali accounts for 28,437 deaths, nearly 40% of the state’s total, and 3,582 deaths, or 37% of the state’s total.