SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – In what has become a trend in Sonora and around Mexico, this border city next to Yuma County has seen a jump in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
For the week of July 2-9, the city recorded 263 new cases of the coronavirus, up from 201 the week of June 26 to July 2.
Sonora, meanwhile, recorded 1,720 new cases last week, up from 1,468 the prior week, according to the Sonora Health Ministry.
For the week of June 19-25, San Luis Rio Colorado had 166 new cases and Sonora 1,277.
“In the most recent weeks, we have presented a considerable increase in cases,” said Gabriela Nacumendi, the state’s assistant health minister in a virtual news conference. “We have a very high viral circulation. Seven of every 10 people who are tested at public health agencies are testing positive.”
San Luis Rio Colorado has had no COVID-19-related deaths amid the latest surge of the coronavirus, but Sonora has recorded 17 deaths in the last four weeks, according to the health ministry. Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the state has recorded 10,183 deaths.
San Luis Rio Colorado tallied 631 new coronavirus cases from June 12 to July 9, according to state figures.
Nacumendi said most of the new cases come with light symptoms, allowing for home care of the patients.
But, she added, 35 people statewide were hospitalized for COVID-19 last week, compared with six three weeks previously.
In March, Mexico’s federal Health Ministry declared all of the nation at low risk for COVID-19. That trend continued nationwide until cases of the coronavirus began to climb in the last several weeks.
Jose Luis Alomia, Sonora’s health minister, urged Sonora residents to get vaccinated and return to wearing masks, even though no mask mandates are in effect.