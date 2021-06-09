SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Even as the number of weekly cases drops, this city got a recent reminder that COVID-19 remains a deadly threat.
The border city recorded nine deaths from the coronavirus among its residents for the week of May 31 to June 6, up from two deaths the previous week.
Since the start of the pandemic, San Luis Rio Colorado has recorded a total of 516 deaths related to COVID-19, the third highest number in the state of Sonora behind Hermosillo, with more than 2,000, and Ciudad Obregon, more than 1,000.
While the city next to Yuma County saw an increase in deaths, it recorded 18 new cases of the virus last week, down one from the prior week.
Throughout Sonora, 593 new cases of the coronavirus were reported last week, up from 497 the prior week. The increase pushed the state from the green ranking, or low risk of COVID-19, to yellow, or medium risk, on the color-coded scale used by the federal government to monitor the risk levels for the coronavirus around the country.
San Luis Rio Colorado, however, is one of five cities in the state that remain in the green.
Since the start of the pandemic, Sonora has recorded 75,406 cases of COVID-19. In all, there have been 6,999 deaths from the virus.
Baja California had 189 new cases last week, bringing its tally to 49,732. The number of residents of that state who have died from the coronavirus is 8,579, according to state health officials.
Among the cities in that state, Mexicali has recorded the highest number of cases since the start of the pandemic, 20,038, and deaths, 3,195.