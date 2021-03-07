SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – This city’s immigrant shelter is seeing a new surge of arrivals from Central American and southern Mexico hoping to gain political asylum in the United States.
Martin Salgado, director of the Casa del Migrante shelter, said the increase in arrivals – and the demand for bed space in the shelter – began as the Biden administration announced it was discontinuing a Trump-era asylum policy.
“Every day Central Americans are arriving asking for shelter and food,” he said. “Almost all of them are coming with children, but what we are seeing is they come under the misconception that it’s going to be easy for them to get asylum.”
Salgado said the new surge follows announcements that the administration is discontinuing the “Remain in Mexico” policy, which required asylum seekers to wait in that country while their petitions made their way through U.S. immigration courts.
He said smuggling organizations have taken advantage of the announcement to deceive families into believing the United States is “reopening the doors” to all asylum seekers.
Indeed that was impression given Mirna Leticia, who arrived at the shelter from El Salvador with her three young children, and William Flores, who came from Honduras.
“We saw on the news that they were receiving people for asylum,” said Mirna Leticia, who declined in an interview to give her last name.
As part of the new policy, the Biden administration announced that asylum-seekers with active cases in the “Remain in Mexico” program would be allowed gradually into the United States.
Asylum-seekers were to be released with notices to appear in court in cities close to or in their final destinations, typically with family, administration officials said at the time.
Biden had made a campaign promise to end the “Remain in Mexico” policy, which the Trump administration said was critical to reversing a surge of asylum-seekers that peaked in 2019. But the policy also exposed people to violence in Mexican border cities and made it extremely difficult for them to find lawyers and communicate with courts about their cases.
Salgado predicted the number of families arriving at the border will continue to grow, but said financial and other support provided the city government and local benefactors are helping the shelter handle the demand for housing.