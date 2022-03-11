SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – This city is inviting Yuma-area residents to sample the fare at its restaurants in a free food tour on Saturday.
In the first Nice Tour Meet You, organizers will send buses to Yuma, Somerton and San Luis to pick up participants and take them across the border to various restaurants and bars to sample the food, take in entertainment and learn about the city’s hospitality industry.
The municipal tourism department in San Luis Rio Colorado is hosting the free tour in hopes residents on this side of the border will keep coming back on their own to patronize the eating and drinking establishments.
“When I became tourism department, I looked at what we could do to bring more visitors to the downtown and to the tourist corridor,” said Tania Castillo, the current tourism director. “I knew that we no longer have the curios attractions that brought so many visitors years ago, so I thought of this tour.”
San Luis Rio Colorado boasts a wide variety of restaurants that cater to the tastes of all diners, she said.
Castillo said restaurants on the tour will observe all health protocols to protect tour participants.
People wishing to take the tour should register by calling 928-341-8584.
Buses will pick up participants at Yuma City Hall, One City Plaza at 8 a.m. Saturday, at Somerton City Hall, 143 N. State Ave., at 8:30 a.m. and then at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center in San Luis, Ariz., 1015 N. Main St. at 9 a.m.
For more information, they can e-mail the tourism department in San Luis Rio Colorado, turismo.sanluisrc.gmail.com, or call the department, 011-52(653) 53 6-6643. The tourism department has English speakers.