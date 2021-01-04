SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – The municipal government has increased the number of car lanes leading from the Mexican port of entry into this this city, in efforts to ease traffic backups at the border.
The city is now prohibiting parking along 1st Street (Calle Primera) between Carlos G. Calles and Obregon avenues. That restriction allowed the city to create two additional lanes, bringing to five the number of southbound lanes in the first block south of the border.
Jorge Rene Arce, the city’s director of Urban Development and Ecology, said the change was made in part because cars parked along both sides of 1st restricted the visibility of motorists entering the city.
With the change, the center three lanes are reserved for motorists continuing south on 1st Street past Obregon, while those in the outside lanes will turn left or right onto Obregon. The street has been restriped to delineate the new lanes and pedestrian crosswalks.
With the growth in travel between the two nations, this city, like neighboring San Luis, Ariz., has experienced traffic backups and bottlenecks among border crossers.
The Mexican border city originally sought funding from the state to create a tunnel under Obregon to handle the flow of vehicles from the United States. But with the needed funds left out of the new budget, the city reconfigured lanes as a stopgap measure to ease congestion.