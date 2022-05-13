SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – This city will host its first Beer & Taco Fest on Saturday as part of its Vive San Luis campaign to attract visitors.
Tacos prepared in a variety of culinary styles, craft beers and live music will be featured in the inaugural event set to begin at 7 p.m. at El Bosque de la Ciudad, a municipal park located on the city’s south side at Nuevo Leon Avenue and 7th Street.
Vendors serving tacos at the festival will compete for the honors of Best Taco and Best Beer, to be awarded by a panel of judges, while the public will be able to vote for their favorites in separate People’s Choice categories.
Nortec, an electronic music duet from Tijuana, Baja Calif., will head the musical lineup that will also include Red Velvet, a classic rock band from San Luis Rio Colorado, and Los Califunkers, a hip-hop group from Mexicali, Baja Calif. Also performing will be the band La Deriva and an Elvis Presley tribute band, The Dominos.
Local DJs scheduled to play music include Juan Galvez, Hector Parra and DJ Cletto.
The city’s Tourism Development and Promotion Department launched the Vive San Luis campaign with the goal of offering variety of public events to appeal to not only residents of the city but draw visitors from the Yuma area.
Tickets for the Beer & Taco Fest can be purchased at the tourism department, located near the border at Juarez Avenue between 4th and 5th streets.
For more information about the event, call 011-52-653-53-66643.