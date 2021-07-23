SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Beginning Monday, employees and the public will be again be required to wear masks inside any municipal building in San Luis, Ariz.
Amid a new surge in daily COVID-19 cases and a drop in the vaccination rate, San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez signed a proclamation Wednesday renewing the mask requirement in city buildings, whether or not the wearers have been immunized against the virus.
“More positive cases of COVID-19 are being detected in San Luis and the county, more cases are being seen in the hospital, and high levels of of the virus are being found in the city sewage,” Sanchez said. “We want to prevent a third wave of pandemic hitting us even harder.
“We are not going to wait for the numbers to get higher before we protect our employees and the public,” he added. “I prefer to react right now than have to respond to a crisis later.”
San Luis and Somerton have taken part in a study by the University of Arizona to determine the incidence of COVID-19 in a community by measuring the concentration of the virus in its wastewater.
The mayor’s order reinstituting the mask requirement comes less that two months after the city lifted it for members of the public visiting city offices and less than one month after it lifted it for municipal employees themselves.
Under the proclamation signed by Sanchez, people not only must wear masks but must be at least 60 years old to visit the San Luis Senior Center.
The text of the proclamation states that the mask mandate is being enforced again because of a growing trend of hospitalizations of people with COVID-19 over the last 30 days, and because infection rates place Yuma County among high-risk areas for the virus.
The proclamation also notes the emergence of the Delta variant of the virus, which is much more contagious than previous variations, and that the Delta variant makes up nearly 68% of new infections in Arizona. Also, the proclamation states that less than half of the county’s population, 44.5%, has been vaccinated.
Sanchez conceded that the new mandate counters the position of the Centers for Disease Control that people who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks.
“I am basing (the mask requirement) on what happens in San Luis and the county,” he said. “Everything indicates that the numbers are going to continue to climb, and the problem is that more than half of the population seems to have decided not to get vaccinated. This (proclamation) is out of respect and to protect those who are already vaccinated.”
He noted that while unvaccinated people account for almost all of the new COVID-19 cases, there have some breakthrough cases among the vaccinated.
Sanchez said the city’s response against the new wave will be more effective if businesses likewise require employees and customers to wear masks on their premises.
“My recommendation to businesses is that they reestablish protocols and that masks be used,” he said. “Those measures worked to mitigate the second wave, and I would ask that they review and apply them again, so that we can avoid a greater impact of the third wave and avoid having to shut down activities.”
Sanchez added that the coronavirus has surged not only throughout the United States, but in border communities and around Mexico.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has announced it is extending until Aug. 21 its closures of U.S. border crossings to visitors from Mexico for all but essential reasons. That restriction was put into effect in March 2020 and has been renewed every month since.
Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya said for now his city is not renewing a mask requirement for municipal employees or the public inside city buildings.
Anaya said tests showed that concentrations of COVID-19 in city wastewater were high last week, but dropped considerably this week. He added that most of the city’s residents have been vaccinated.