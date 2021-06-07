SAN LUIS, Ariz. – In another sign that life is returning to pre-pandemic normality, San Luis City Hall and the city’s parks have reopened to the public.
Following 14 months of closure, residents this week could go in person to City Hall to pay bills, apply for permits and take care of other business with municipal goernment.
And with parks reopening, the city’s parks and recreation department is preparing to restart athletic leagues and other recreational programs that were suspended as COVID-19 appeared in Yuma County.
“We never stopped providing services (to the public), but now they can come in person to (city) offices and use the parks, and they can do without using masks if they’ve already been vaccinated,” City Administrator Tadeo De La Hoya said. “But the employees will continue using them to protect themselves and protect other people.”
When city offices closed in March 2020, only the police and fire departments remained open, with city residents taking care of business with the city by phone or virtually or by personal appointment. San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez announed the reopening of city offices in a video posted recently to the city’s web site.
“The time has come,” Sanchez said. “We have been watching the numers, and in the past two months the average has been two, four or even zero new cases of COVID-19.”
Sanchez noted in the video that San Luis was the first in Yuma County and one of the first in the state to close its municipal offices and parks as a measure to prevent infections. And, he added, it was one of the last to reopen.
He said nearly 50% of the city’s residents and 90% of its seniors have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
While city offices have reopened, capacity is being limited to 50%, with more more than 27 people allowed to attend City Council session.
People who have been vaccinated won’t be asked to wear masks when entering city offices, but they won’t be asked to show proof of vaccination, either.