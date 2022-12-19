SNYDER 1 (copy) (copy)

Promotional material for the fourth annual Santa Claus Giveway event.

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Nearly 1,000 holiday gifts are expected to be given out here to an equal number of children on Thursday in the fourth annual Santa Claus Giveaway.

The event, hosted each year by San Luis resident Gary Snyder, is slated to take place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the parking lot of Harvest Preparatory Academy, 1044 N. 10th Ave. in San Luis.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you