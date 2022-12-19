SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Nearly 1,000 holiday gifts are expected to be given out here to an equal number of children on Thursday in the fourth annual Santa Claus Giveaway.
The event, hosted each year by San Luis resident Gary Snyder, is slated to take place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the parking lot of Harvest Preparatory Academy, 1044 N. 10th Ave. in San Luis.
Youngsters not only will receive a gift apiece but will be able to have their pictures taken with Santa Claus.
Snyder said he, his family and other volunteers plan to hand out nearly 1,000 gifts, up from 813 given out a year ago.
“We know that with the economy, it’s not easy for some families to give gifts to each child,” Snyder said. “Besides that the prices of toys have gone up a lot. We want to help so that no children go without getting a present this Christmas.”
Among the gifts that will be passed out, he said, will be children’s books, which some youngsters prefer.
Snyder started the giveaway in memory of his father, who, for many years, distributed meals on Thanksgiving and gifts on Christmas in Somerton.
Snyder said a number of businesses are financial sponsors of Santa Claus Giveaway, among them Riedel Construction, La Bodega Kitchen and Bar Restaurant, Gallemore Dental Group and Desert Water.
He said he accepts other sponsorships with the goal of providing presents to the largest number of children possible. People who would like to help the effort can provide cash donations or purchase and donate a new toy to effort.
Snyder also is looking for volunteers to help stage the event.
For more information, visit the Facebook page for the event or call Snyder at 928-257-7290.