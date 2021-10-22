SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A San Luis resident is asking for volunteers to help pick up litter along the U.S. side of border fence on Sunday.
Gary Snyder said the goal is to clean up a nearly four-mile stretch of the border extending on their side of the San Luis I port of entry in the city’s downtown.
Snyder said he is asking residents from around Yuma County to help in the effort. Volunteers will meet at Chase Bank on Main Street in San Luis at 6:45 a.m. and spread out along the fence, working until 10 a.m.
“Two weeks ago we cleaned four miles along the wall in an area that is near Los Algodones and it went well,” he said. “Now we need the help of residents of San Luis and the county, because last time only people from Yuma came out.”
Snyder, a candidate for the south county seat in the state Senate in 2022, said the idea for the cleanup came when he and other legislative candidates recently toured the border.
“It really affected me seeing so much trash along the wall. I was sorry to see trash in the canals. and I thought something needed to be done. A lot of this trash is near fields or near residential areas and can get into the fields or up to our homes.”
In the Oct. 10 cleanup, volunteers filled 72 55-gallon bags with trash, he said.
Snyder thanked area businesses who are help making the cleanup effort possible, among them The Peanut Patch, Desert Water and La Sanluisina Hot Dogs y Mas.
Anyone wanting to help in the effort can call Snyder at 928-257-7290 or message him on his Facebook page.