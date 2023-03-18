SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Residents here will have a chance Wednesday to speak out on proposed increases in water, sewer and trash collection rates charged by the city.
A public hearing on the increases is set for 6 p.m. that day at the city council chambers in City Hall, 1090 Union St.
A council vote to adopt the rate hikes could immediately follow.
The current rates fall far short of raising enough revenue to make the water and sewer services and trash collection financially self-sustainable, city officials said. The city has been dipping into its general fund, which pays for most of the other costs of day-to-day city government, to subsidize the cost of providing the services.
“Right now our expenditures exceed the income in the (water, sewer and trash pickup) divisions,” city Finance Director Monica Castro told the council recently. “In the past fiscal year, the sewer (fund) showed a deficit, and the same trend can be seen in this current fiscal year for water and trash collection services.
“We project that the losses will continue, and in the situation we are in now, if we try to seek financing to build (new) infrastructure, no bank would lend us money,” she added.
Apart from eliminating deficits in operating costs of the services, the city needs to spend $33 million to expand the sewer system to meet the needs of the growing city, another $13 million to expand the water system and nearly $1 million to purchase a new trash collection truck and other equipment used for garbage pickup.
Those costs would be financed in part with the additional revenue from the rate increases, but the city also is looking at the possibility of issuing bonds to pay a portion.
The council on Wednesday will consider raising the monthly base rate charged residents for water from $13.80 to $17.06 over five years, and the water rate charged businesses, schools and government offices from $35.10 to $43.39 a month over the same period.
The monthly sewer rate would increase over five years from $40 to $67.95 for residents, from $20.23 to $34.36 for senior citizens, and from $24.50 to $41.62 for businesses, school and government offices.
Gadsden residents who get their sewer service from the city would see their monthly rate go up from $55.27 to $93.98 over five years.
The monthly trash collection rate would go up from $18.34 to $29.90 over five years, with seniors getting a discounted rate that would go from $8.05 to $13.13.
The rates have not been increased since 2017, and Mayor Nieves Riedel said previous city councils’ failure to resolve the deficits in the utility funds have forced the current council to adopt the proposed increases to cover the risings costs of the services and bring the funds back into the black.
Councilman Matias Rosales said the prior council elected not to raise rates in last two fiscal years owing to concerns that increases would aggravate the financial problems the pandemic was already causing for residents. But he said the time has come for the council to approve the recommended increases.
Added Riedel: “We have to do the job that the people elected us to do, without fear about whether they re-elect us or not. Staff made very clear the need to raise the rates.”