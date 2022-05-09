SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Now residents here don’t have to deal with a live body when paying their bills for municipal services.
An automated kiosk is now in place in front of City Hall, allowing residents to make payments to the city any time of the day or night.
Scanning their bill stubs or typing their account numbers, users can check their balances and make partial or full payments to the city.
Residents can opt for English or Spanish when using the system, and can pay their bills with cash as well as a credit or debit card.
Earlier this year, the city approved a contract with AllKiosk to install the payment kiosk.
Residents with questions about the kiosk can call the city’s billing department at 928-341-8570.