SAN LUIS, Ariz. – San Luis residents could see higher water, sewer and trash collection rates over the next five years, under a plan under review by City Hall.
The San Luis City Council recently voted to publish a notice of intent to raise utility rates following the plan review and following a March 8 public hearing.
The increases would require a final vote of approval by the council following the public hearing.
Under the plan proposed by the city’s consultant, Willdan Financial Services, households that consume up to 5,000 gallons of water a month would see their monthly bill increase from $60.13 at present to $67.14 beginning in April, then increase to $74.54 in January 2024, to $81.09 in January 2025, to $87.90 in January 2026 and $92.83 beginning in 2027.
Households consuming up to 10,000 gallons would see their rates go up to $78.64 in April and then increase incrementally to $105.87 beginning in 2027.
Under the plan, the base water rate for residences would increase $13.80 at present to $17.06 in 2027, while the base rate for businesses would go up in the same period from $35.10 to $43.39.
The monthly sewer rate charged residences would go up from $40 a month at present to $67.95 in 2027, while the rate charged seniors for sewer service would go from $20.23 to $34.36 in the same period. The sewer rate for businesses, schools and government customers would go from $24.50 at present to $41.62 in 2027.
Gadsden residents who get sewer service from San Luis would see their monthly rates go from $55,27 at present to $93.98 in 2027.
Willdan Financial Services recommends incremental increases of residential trash collection rates from $18.34 at present to $29.90 in January 2026. It proposes incremental raises for seniors from $8.06 at present to $13.13 at the start of 2026.
San Luis last increased rates for city utility services in 2017, and city officials say the increases are needed to raise enough revenue to cover the full cost of the services and to pay for upgrades to the water distribution and wastewater systems. Up to now the city has used money from its general fund to subsidize the cost of the services.
In fact, says the city’s new mayor, Nieves Riedel, the rates should have been increased sooner.
“Increasing the rates is a necessity and, it’s true, we are not making anyone happy. But we have to have the courage to take care of things. I am sure residents are aware that, like the cost of gasoline, milk, bread, everything else goes up,” she said.
“This should have been done before, and right now money from the general fund, between $600,000 and $700,000 annually, is subsidizing the services.”
According to the consultant, the rates would not only make the utilities financially self-sufficient but would raise $46.9 million for needed expansion of the water and sewer systems to meet the needs of a growing population.
City council members agreed with Riedel.
“This is not a very popular decision, but it is the correct one,” Councilman Tadeo De La Hoya said. “Our responsibility is to do what is right for our residents.”
Dan Jackson, vice president for Willdan Financial Services, said that even with the increases, the San Luis rates will remain the lowest in Yuma County and among the lowest across the state.
The proposed rate plan can be seen on the city’s webpage, sanluisaz.gov.