SAN LUIS, Ariz. – San Luis resident Gary Snyer is seeking the Republican nomination for a seat in the Arizona State Senate.
Snyder says he will be a candidate in the 2022 GOP primary for the Senate seat in District 4, which takes in San Luis, Somerton, the southern half of Yuma County and parts of Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties. Democrat Lisa Otondo now holds the seat.
Snyder, who ran as a write-in candidate for the same seat in 2020, says that while the filing deadline is not until next March, he’s announcing his candidacy now to prompt discussion about the race from constituents, and to hear their concerns.
“In past elections I didn’t get deeply involved, but the I gained a desire to learn more about politics in south Yuma County,” said Snyder, a resident of the county since 2009 and resident of San Luis since 2015. “So after the election, I began to participate more.”
Snyder may be best known to San Luis residents for having run as a write-in candidate for seats on the Gadsden Elementary School District’s governing board and the San Luis City Council in 2021, and for having launched multiple recall petition drives this year against three Gadsden board members, two city councilmen and against county Supervisor Tony Reyes. Snyder ended up suspending each of the recall efforts.
More recently he has spoken out critically about school board’s hiring of a new district superintendent and the district’s handling of its finances.
“I see elected officiasl who have years and years in their positions, and when somone want to speak out, they intimidate you, they want to fighten you and they even defame you. Our voices are not being heard as they should be.”
Snyder said he hopes the Republican primary will attract other candidates for the Senate seat, to ensure a robust debate of issues among the competitors.
“I hope there will be someone else who wants to be a candidate, because competition is good. That would make me work harder. But I want the people to choose who would be best for them.”