SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Dozens of residents gathered at City Hall on Wednesday demanding that the City Council reverse its decision to remove City Administrator Tadeo A. De La Hoya.
And they plan to be back next week when the council is expected to vote on a formal agreement of separation from De La Hoya and approve his severance package.
Gathering Wednesday inside council chamber during a council work session and outside San Luis City Hall, residents carried signs that said “Bring Back Tadeo.” Some of the signs also included a photo of Jose Ponce, one of the council member who voted for De La Hoya’s ouster, with a circle and slash over the councilman’s image.
“We want to know the reason why they removed Tadeo from his position,” said one of the protesters, Martha Servin. “He has worked perfectly during his years as administrator. Whoever doesn’t want to see that is blind.”
The council voted 4-3 on July 28 to place De La Hoya on administrative leave for two weeks to allow a severance agreement to be prepared for council approval next Wednesday. Councilman Luis Cabrera, who made the motion to remove De La Hoya, said city government needed a new administrator better prepared to serve the needs of a rapidly growing community.
At the end of the work session, the protesters, among them former San Luis Councilwoman Maria Cecilia Cruz, asked to speak with Cabrera, Ponce and Councilwoman Gloria Torres, who also voted for the motion.
The three declined to meet with the residents, and they could not be reached immediately for comment later. Vice Mayor Africa Luna Carrasco, who cast the fourth vote to oust the administrator, did not attend the work session.
“What they did is not right,” Cruz said. “They are always ready to knock on the door and ask us for our vote, but now that we knock on the door, they run away.”
Cruz called on the protesters to return to the council’s regular meeting slated for next Wednesday, at which time the council could vote on the severance agreement with De La Hoya.
While the protesters couldn’t speak with the council members who supported the ouster, they did meet after the session with the three who voted against it – Mayor Gerardo Sanchez and Councilmen Matias Rosales and Mario Buchanan Jr.
Sanchez told protesters that the four council members ignored his appeals to postpone a decision on De La Hoya’s removal to allow the public to comment on the issue.
Sanchez said removing De La Hoya serves only to disrupt a number of projects begun by City Hall to benefit residents. He also told protesters he is speaking to the four council members in hopes of convincing at least one to reverse his or her vote to remove De La Hoya.
“We are looking for one person to reconsider. It’s not too late,” said Sanchez, who urged protesters to return for next Wednesday’s regular meeting.
In an interview, Sanchez said the council has on previous occasiones reversed its decision after having heard objections from the public.
“The community here is telling (the council members), ‘You are making a mistake, you can rectify it and make the right decision.’ I want the community to be heard, and that is what I am going to do.”
Should the council vote to approve the severance agreement next week, it could vote at that time to name an acting city administrator, a search for a permanent administrator.