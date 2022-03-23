SAN LUIS, Ariz. – After a two-year suspension prompted by the pandemic, the Chicano Art Collective is renewing its cultural activities, beginning Friday with the Chicano Artwalk event in San Luis, Ariz.
Rapper Nico Maleon, a Mexico City rapper, will head the cast of performing and visual artists taking part in the event slated to begin at 6 p.m. at Rolls & Bowls restaurant, 1627 Cesar Chavez Blvd.
Maleon, a native of Sonora, typically infuses Latin rhythms with lyrics carrying social messages in his songs. Various hip-hop artists will complement his performance in the event that is free and open to the public.
Visual artists from the Yuma area and elsewhere in Arizona and the region will also exhibit paintings, graffiti art, crafts and art in other media in the exhibit. This is also the first Chicano Artwalk event which will feature tattoo art by Stranded Ink of Yuma.
Also featured in the event will be an exhibit of low-rider cars.
The Chicano Art Collective, spearheaded by Abraham Andrade, owner of Rolls & Bowls, exists to promote the talents of Chicano artists in the Yuma area.
One of the collective’s initiatives, the Chicano Artwalk exhibition, had been suspended recently as part of efforts to contain the coronavirus.
“We are renewing the cultural agenda,” Andrade said. “The pandemic had not allowed us to have these live events for nearly two years, but now we are restarting them.”
Friday’s Chicano Artwalk is supported by funds from the Arizona Community Foundation and other financial sponsors.
In all, the collective is planning six additional Artwalk events to display the work of area artists as well as showcase the talents of musicians performing in genres that include rock, jazz and cumbia.
Andrade said Artwalk events are planned not only in San Luis but in various locations around the Yuma area.
The collective seeks both artists to exhibit in the Artwalk as well as financial sponsors for the event. For more information about the collective and Chicano Artwalk, Andrade can be reached at 928-276-8114.
Also for more information, visit the Chicano Art Collective Facebook page.