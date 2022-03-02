Effective this week, the public can again attend San Luis City Council meetings in person.
As COVID-19 infections surged in January, San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez suspended in-person attendance. The city has since livestreamed the council sessions on its website, at https://www.sanluisaz.gov/listenlive.
Now that coronavirus cases are dropping, the city has lifted the restriction, allowing the public to attend meeting beginning with the council’s work session today.
The city, however, is limiting public seating for the meetings to 27 people in the council chambers to promote social distancing.
The city will continue to livestream council meetings.
“While we are returning to in-person meetings, I encourage all community members to remain cautious,” Sanchez said.
“I invite all residents to join us in person or listen live to stay informed on city matters.”