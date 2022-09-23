FOUNDERS DAY 1 (copy)

After a two-year break prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, San Luis, Ariz., will again host its Founders Day Parade on Saturday.

 FILE PHOTO

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – After a two-year break, San Luis on Saturday will again host a parade to celebrate its founding as a city.

The Founders Day Parade will be followed a week later by a public festival that likewise marks the 43rd anniversary of cityhood.

