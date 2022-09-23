SAN LUIS, Ariz. – After a two-year break, San Luis on Saturday will again host a parade to celebrate its founding as a city.
The Founders Day Parade will be followed a week later by a public festival that likewise marks the 43rd anniversary of cityhood.
Thirty-five floats, vehicles, marching bands and other entries are expected to take part in Saturday’s parade that begins at 8 a.m.
The public is invited to bring folding chairs and gather along the route of the parade, which begins at 8th Avenue and Cesar Chavez Boulevard, proceeding west on Cesar Chavez to William Brooks Avenue.
While the parade is staged annually to celebrate the 1979 incorporation of San Luis as an Arizona municipality, entries in Saturday’s parade will be decorated in keeping with observance of Hispanic Heritage Month.
The parade had been suspended in both 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, though the city did host the festival last year.
“We are returning to a celebration with the parade and festival,” said Angelica Roldan, the acting parks and recreation director in San Luis. “We had had only the festival, but now it will be complete, though we decided to split the celebration over two dates, since each are events that require a lot of work.”
Roldan said a panel of judges will choose what it considers to be the best parade entries in various categories, with winners to be announced the following week.
The celebration of cityhood resumes Oct. 1 with the Founders Day Festival getting under way at 6 p.m. in Joe Orduño Park, 965 Park Ave.
The celebration features food booths, children’s games, activities for families and live music. Those performing include Ruben De la Cruz, a norteño music vocalist, and three bands – Los Morros del Garaje, a local group; Tropical del Bravo, a band from Mexico’s border state of Tamaulipas, and Banda La Prendida, from Mazatlan, Sinaloa.