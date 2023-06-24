SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Ed Pastor Elementary School here has a new principal as part of a controversial personnel shuffle in this city’s school district.

The Gadsden Elementary School District’s governing board recently approved the appointment of Martiza Mares as principal of Ed Pastor, replacing Maria Camacho, who was reassigned to Cesar Chavez Elementary School as principal.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you