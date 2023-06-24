SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Ed Pastor Elementary School here has a new principal as part of a controversial personnel shuffle in this city’s school district.
The Gadsden Elementary School District’s governing board recently approved the appointment of Martiza Mares as principal of Ed Pastor, replacing Maria Camacho, who was reassigned to Cesar Chavez Elementary School as principal.
Camacho moved to Cesar Chavez to replace that school’s principal, Marilyn Morales, who was reassigned by the district superintendent to teaching duties. The reassignment of Morales prompted a group of teachers in the district to appear before the board at a previous meeting to protest the shuffling of principals.
Mares, who has been with the Gadsden district 19 years, comes to Ed Pastor from Southwest Junior High School, where she has served several years as assistant principal. She was selected over one other candidate for the position.
Meanwhile, the board also appointed Linda Padilla as the district’s grants writer, responsible for preparing applications for state and federal grants to fund district educational programs.
Padilla, formerly of Chicanos Por La Causa, was selected over two other candidates for the position.