SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Elementary schools here will give COVID-19 booster shots Thursday to those students whose parents consent to the vaccinations.
The Pfizer booster, approved earlier this year by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, will be given to students in the Gadsden Elementary School District between the ages of 5 and 11 who received the second of their two initial shots at least five months previously.
Monica Vargas, a health aide for the school district, is urging parents to sign the vaccination consent forms that have been sent to their households.
“We are following health guidelines and trying to protect them with the booster that was approved,” she said.
The district is using staff from the Yuma County Health Department to give the shots to students.
Rio Colorado Elementary School will host vaccinations for students at that campus as well as students from Arizona Desert Elementary School and San Luis Middle School on Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon.
Students of Cesar Chavez and Ed Pastor elementary schools and Southwest Junior High School will be brought to Desert View Elementary School to receive the boosters between 1 and 3 p.m. Thursday.
Students at Gadsden Elementary School will receive the shots at their own campus that day.
For more information, parents should inquire at the schools their children attend.