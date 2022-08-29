VACUNACION 1 (copy)

A student in San Luis, Ariz., receives a COVID-19 vaccination during the last school year. The Gadsden Elementary School District is offering booster shots on Thursday for those students who received their first two COVID-19 vaccinations at least five months previously.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF GADSDEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Elementary schools here will give COVID-19 booster shots Thursday to those students whose parents consent to the vaccinations.

The Pfizer booster, approved earlier this year by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, will be given to students in the Gadsden Elementary School District between the ages of 5 and 11 who received the second of their two initial shots at least five months previously.

