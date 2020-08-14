SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Two schools here will get campus upgrades in two construction projects slated to begin next month.
Pilkington Construction of Yuma will add new classrooms and renovate bathrooms at San Luis Middle School, and construct a gym and a multi-use building at Rio Colorado Elementary School.
The Gadsden Elementary School District recently awarded the Yuma firm a nearly $2.9 million contract for the work, selecting it over six other bidders.
Robert Bernhard, the district’s finance director, said the project will add a total of nearly 16,000 square feet of building space to the two campuses.
Pilkington will construct an eight-classroom building at San Luis Middle School, and replace floors and bathroom fixtures in the restrooms in the school’s gym, Bernhard said.
Rio Colorado lacked both a gym and a library when it was built in the 1980s. A library was added to the campus in 2002, but the school has continued to do without a gym up to now.
At that school Pilkington will construct one building to house the gym and the second that will be used for multiple purposes by the campus.
Bernhard said the project cost is expected to climb to nearly $3.1 million, once the district pays for furnishings for the new classroom and buildings and for associated costs.
The project is being financed through a bond issue approved by voters in the district in 2015. The bond issue previously financed a 19-classroom addition to Ed Pastor Elementary School and construction of the district’s administrative offices.
Bernhard said the latest project is expected to be completed in early 2021.