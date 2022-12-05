SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The city has secured the rights-of-way needed to widen a 5-mile stretch of Cesar Chavez Boulevard to ease congestion on one of one of the city’s busiest roadways.
The San Luis City Council last week approved resolutions allowing the city to enter into agreements with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to use federal land for the widening of the road which connects the east and west ends of San Luis.
The secured rights-of-way allow City Hall to widen Cesar Chavez Boulevard from two to four lanes from Main Street east to where it links up with State Route 195, the highway to Yuma.
The vote to approve the resolutions was one of the last acts of Mayor Gerardo Sanchez and several city council members before they concluded their terms last week.
“We have worked between five and seven years to get the rights-of-way but we had been told it would take 10 years,” Sanchez said. “It was something that was stalling the project, but now there is no reason that Cesar Chavez Boulevard can’t be widened.”
Sanchez said it’s now up to the new council and City Hall to press ahead with the project, for which the Arizona Department of Transportation
allocated $33 million earlier this year.
Sanchez said the expansion of Cesar Chavez is expected to take place at the same time as the expansion of the San Luis I port of entry in the city’s downtown.
The expansion of the port of entry, overseen by the U.S. General Services Administration, is aimed at easing congestion at the border that occurs as long lines of traffic form to cross from Mexico to the United States.
City officials expect the port of entry project to in turn lead to heavier traffic on Cesar Chavez, given that many of the motorists arriving from Mexico are on their way to Yuma and beyond.
In a separate vote last week, the council approved a resolution allowing ADOT to administer the funds for the road widening.
Nieves Riedel, who succeeds Sanchez as mayor, said the city is currently in talks to secure additional funding she says will be needed to complete the widening of Cesar Chavez Boulevard
However, Riedel said her priority is to pave County 24th Street to open a second road connecting the city’s east and west sides. That, she said, would ease congestion on Cesar Chavez.