Motorists travel on Cesar Chavez Boulevard, on the east side of San Luis. The city has secured rights-of-way to widen the two-lane road to four lanes to ease congestion.

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The city has secured the rights-of-way needed to widen a 5-mile stretch of Cesar Chavez Boulevard to ease congestion on one of one of the city’s busiest roadways.

The San Luis City Council last week approved resolutions allowing the city to enter into agreements with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to use federal land for the widening of the road which connects the east and west ends of San Luis.

