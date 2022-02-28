SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The city is in seeking nearly $33 million from the state Legislature to expand Cesar Chavez Boulevard to four lanes.
San Luis City Councilman Matias Rosales recently testified about the need for the widening before the state House of Representatives’ Appropriation Committee.
“That was second meeting at which (the widening proposal) was presented,” Rosales said at a recent council session. “It passed by a majority of 9-4 in the Appropriations Committee and now it goes before the full House of Representatives.”
One of two major roadways in the city and one of its most heavily traveled, Cesar Chavez connects the east and west sides of San Luis and also links up with SR 195, the highway that extends to Araby Road in Yuma.
For more than a decade, the city has sought to widen the two-lane road to four between Escondido Street and the point where it connects to SR 195.
The funding request would pay for the first phase of widening and is included in HB 2651, introduced Feb. 3.
Two years ago the city began negotiating right of ways to allow for the widening.
Rosales was accompanied by Eulogio Vera, the city’s public works director, city Economic Development Director Jenny Torres, acting City Administrator Louie Galaviz and consultant to the city Luis Ramirez as he made the appeal for funding to lawmakers.
“We are a step closer to getting approval,” San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez, “We really need to (widen) Cesar Chavez Boulevard.”