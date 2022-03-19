The San Luis Parks and Recreation Department is recruiting musicians and visual artists from the area to perform and exhibit their work in the city’s upcoming Arte en la Calle festival.
The outdoor festival, slated for April 23, this year will include a battle of the bands competition, for which the parks department is also recruiting groups from around Yuma County.
The event is returning to its live format following a hiatus brought about by the pandemic, and Angelica Roldan, the city’s interim parks and recreation director, is counting on the addition of the battle of the bands content to lineup to help attract a larger crowd.
“We are calling on bands of the rock genre and whatever other style” to participate, she said. “We know that there are a lot of local bands performing in bars, restaurants and other venues, and we want to give them the opportunity to become better known in the festival.”
The competing bands will perform live, with the public choosing their favorites through online voting.
Arte en la Calle (Art in the Street) was started in 2017, but was limited a year ago to a street banner competition owing to the pandemic.
The venue for this year’s festival will be Joe Orduño Park, where the public will be able to see a free art exhibition, see painting demonstrations, patronize food booths and take part in other activities. The festival is slated from 3 to 8 p.m.
Also planned in the festival are tattoo and graffiti art exhibitions.
Artists and bands wishing to take part in the festival should call the city’s Cesar Chavez Cultural Center, 928-341-8538.