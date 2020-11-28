SAN LUIS, Ariz. – City Hall is recruiting residents and business people in San Luis to serve on the city’s Economic Development Commission.
Commissioners advise the mayor, the city council and city department on issues relating to sustainable economic development, and concerning innovative opportunities to create jobs and expand the city’s tax base.
Commission members are volunteers who serve four-year terms. Commission meetings take place regularly at San Luis City Hall.
Persons wishing to serve on the commission must be 18 or older and either residents of the city or owners of businesses licensed to operate in the city.
Applications to serve can be dropped off at City Hall, 1090 E. Union St.; mailed to P.O. Box 1170, San Luis 85349, or e-mailed to Jenny Torres, the city’s community development director, at jtorres@sanluisaz.gov. Deadline to submit applications is Jan. 15 at 5 p.m.
For more information, call Torres at 928-341-8548.