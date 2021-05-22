SAN LUIS, Ariz. – San Luis City Hall is inviting artists from around Yuma County to submit their concepts in a contest to design banners that will appear along city streets.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is organizing the banner design competition in lieu of hosting its annual Arte en la Calle festival, which is is suspended this year as part of measures to prevent COVID-19 infections.
Artists have until Tuesday to submit their designs to the city.
The winning design will appear on banners that will hang on post along Main Street and along Cesar Chavez Boulevard.
“The idea is for those the banners to decorate and give life to the streets, and for artists to present their work to residents and visitors,” said Angelica Roldan, assistant director of the parks and recreation department.
Contestants must be at least 15. They can submit designs in the form of paintings, drawing, photographs or digital art. The designs can depict any subject or theme that is appropriate for public display.
A jury will select the winner, who will be notified on Friday. The winning entry will be display over a period of several months beginning in June.
For contest rules, visit sanluisaz.gov/contests, or https://www.sanluisaz.gov/523/Arte-en-la-Calle-Light-Pole-Banner-Conte.