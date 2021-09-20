SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The reopening of the San Luis Senior Center, closed in August for three weeks after two of its clients tested positive for COVID-19, couldn’t come soon enough for Rafaela Herrera.
Herrera, herself a client, said she doesn’t worry about her health and well-being at the city-run center that serves San Luis elderly.
“We always come here well-protected, and there are many precautions in place,” said Herrera, 79, who began coming to the center 22 years ago. “We keep distance among ourselves with only four people at every table. Really what causes us fear is on the outside, where so many people are not vaccinated.”
The center, which serves meals and hosts recreational and other programs for seniors in San Luis, closed its doors in early 2020 amid the arrival of the coronavirus in Yuma County. It reopened in July, more than a year later, as people got vaccinated for COVID-19 and cases of the coronavirus fell.
But then the delta variant emerged and two clients of the center tested positive for the virus, prompting the city to close the center on Aug. 14. It reopened Sept. 6.
Herrera said doing without the center’s programs has been hard for her and her husband.
“Being here is a diversion, one that is necessary for those of us who are older. Last year we went many months without receiving visits, or seeing our children,” she said recently while at the senior center. “Nor could we come here, That was very hard and stressful, so now we have to be careful that they don’t close it again.”
Aracely De La Hoya, manager of senior services for the city, said the two clients who were infected did not suffer severe symptoms of the virus. She said the center is doubling down on safety measures to prevent COVID-19 from spreading among clients.
“Not that we hadn’t done it before, but we are being a little more strict about complying with protocols. We are watching more to make sure people use masks while they are inside the building and that they use disinfectant gel that we have at the entrance.”
De La Hoya believes that the clients have confidence in the precautions being taken, given that nearly 80 of the 105 seniors enrolled at the center visit it daily.
The center can’t bar entry to seniors who haven’t been vaccinated, but De La Hoya believes based on what clients have said, most have received the shot.
She added that the center has also become stricter about enforcing an existing rule that only those 60 and older can be served in the center.
Also, said De La Hoya, the interior of the center, 790 Cesar Chavez Blvd., is disinfected every day after the clients have left.
“All those precautions are so that there are no more infections among them,” De La Hoya said. “We serve many seniors and we want them to be safe when they’re here.”