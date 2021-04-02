SAN LUIS, Ariz. – No matter what Gov. Doug Ducey says, San Luis and Somerton continue to enforce mask mandates on city-owned property.
City employees and the public are required to wear masks in city offices and building and in any outdoor areas maintained by municipal governments.
“Masks will continue to be obligatory at city facilities. We are not arguing with the governor, but in the city of San Luis, Ariz., we are going to continue using masks,” San Luis City Administrator Tadeo De La Hoya said.
Last week, Ducey lifted remaining state-imposed mask requirements at businesses and local government buildings. He also issued an executive order barring any local ordinances that conflict with his directive.
San Luis and Somerton join Tucson and Flagstaff in continuing to enforce mask uses, contrary to Ducey’s order.
Businesses in San Luis and Somerton, however, are free to decide whether to require employees and customers to wear masks on the premises.
Neither De La Hoya nor Jerry Cabrera, Somerton’s city administrator, would predict when their cities would no longer require face masks at municipal buildings and parks.
“Here we are going to continue enforcing the ordinance that makes (mask use) obligatory in our offices and areas the city is in charge of,” Cabrera said. “We have to continue trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
Before Somerton relaxes the requirement, he said, all its employees and more of the city’s residents need to have received their second doses of vaccine. Half of the city’s adults have at least received their first doses, Cabrera said.
Somerton officials also are waiting to see a drop in presence of COVID-19 in the samples collected of city wastewater, Cabrera added.
“We wouldn’t be able to say when we would lift the requirement to use masks, but it wouldn’t be done until those conditions are met,” Cabrera said.
