SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Elementary schools in San Luis and Somerton showed improved performance in the classroom in the most recently completed academic year, with all earning high marks from the state Department of Education.

No school earned less than a B grade for the 2021-22 year in either the Gadsden Elementary School District, which serves San Luis, or in the or the Somerton Elementary District.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you