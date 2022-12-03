SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Elementary schools in San Luis and Somerton showed improved performance in the classroom in the most recently completed academic year, with all earning high marks from the state Department of Education.
No school earned less than a B grade for the 2021-22 year in either the Gadsden Elementary School District, which serves San Luis, or in the or the Somerton Elementary District.
The superintendents of each district noted that the schools earned overall better grades despite disruptions caused by the pandemic, during which classes were taught online.
In San Luis, Desert View Elementary School earned an A for the sixth year in a row in 2021-22, while Ed Pastor Elementary School received its second A.
The Department of Education takes into account students’ scores on annual state academic performances tests and other factors in assigning grades to individual schools.
Also in the Gadsden district, Southwest Junior High School received an A last year after previously earning a C grade, and Rio Colorado Elementary and San Luis Middle schools went from Cs to Bs.
But not all San Luis schools saw an improvement in their year to year. Arizona Desert, Cesar Chavez and Gadsden elementary schools, all of which earned As previously, received Bs in 2021-22.
In Somerton, Orange Grove and Desert Sonora elementary schools earned As for 2021-22, while Tierra del Sol Elementary School and El Encanto Learning Centers got Bs. Somerton Middle School, which had earned Cs in prior years, boosted its grade to a B last year.
“We are excited by the results, by having two schools with an A and three with a B, and finally not having any with a C,” said Somerton Superintendent Laura Noel. “The progress has to do with the great leadership in the schools, with teamwork and knowing that our kids can (achieve academically).”
Lizette Esparza, superintendent of the Gadsden district, was pleased all schools in the district earned a minimum of a B, even given challenges posed by the pandemic.
“There were changes in teachers and principals, nearly 500 students took classes on line last year, and whenever there are changes, there is uncertainty.”
Esparza attributed the schools’ performance in part to the fact that the district kept open its after-school programs for students even during the pandemic.
Other factors, she said, were the greater emphasis placed by the district on providing professional development and ongoing training for teachers, use of counselors to serve the emotional needs of students during the pandemic, and making building improvements on individual campuses.
Noel said last year’s grades were the best achieved by Somerton schools since she joined the district.
“These grades are very motivating for us, because with COVID, we lost some academic growth,” she said. “Also, they were achieved despite all the changes in principals and teachers that have been made in the schools.”
Cesar Chavez and Gadsden elementary schools fell just short of the minimum scores for an A, earning scores of 83.31% and 84.54% respectively. Esparza said the challenge for those schools will be to regain their A grades this year.
Under the scoring system used by the state, a school must earn an overall score of 84.67% to 100% to earn an A, or a score of 72.39% to 84.66% to earn a B.
In Somerton, Tierra del Sol school fell short of an A, earning an overall grade of 84.51%.
“I believe next year we can have four schools with an A,” Noel added. “Two were very close to getting it (for 2021-22). They know what happened and they are working to achieve it (for 2022-23).”
She noted that in the years ahead the district will have the added challenge of establishing high academic standards at two new schools now under construction: Sun Valley Elementary School, to be located on Somerton district land falling within San Luis, and Bravie T. Soto, located in Somerton.
Noel said she sees common characteristics in her district and the Gadsden district.
“I think the most important thing is that in the Somerton School District and the Gadsden district is that we have much in common. We work with similar systems, we see curriculum in the same way, but, above all, we have the same mindset that our kids can (succeed).”